Inizia la Champions, la stampa spagnola carica le sue quattro squadre

La stampa spagnola ha salutato quest'oggi all'unanimità l'inizio della Champions League. E sia i quotidiani di stampo madridista, che quelli invece dotati di un'impostazione filo-barcellonista, attendono grandi cose dalle squadre iberiche nella competizione. "Inizia la nostra Champions", è il titolo scelto da Marca in prima pagina, con forti richiami alle tre vittorie di fila dei blancos, mentre AS scrive: "Musica di Champions". Sul fronte catalano Sport è deciso: "La coppa che Messi vuole", si legge in prima pagina. Mundo Deportivo invece titola: "Champions Chip", un gioco di parole sulla pronuncia inglese del termine. Nella competizione saranno poi impegnate anche Atletico Madrid e Valencia.