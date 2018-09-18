  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Europa

Inizia la Champions, la stampa spagnola carica le sue quattro squadre

18.09.2018 11:04 di Dimitri Conti  Twitter:    articolo letto 1086 volte

La stampa spagnola ha salutato quest'oggi all'unanimità l'inizio della Champions League. E sia i quotidiani di stampo madridista, che quelli invece dotati di un'impostazione filo-barcellonista, attendono grandi cose dalle squadre iberiche nella competizione. "Inizia la nostra Champions", è il titolo scelto da Marca in prima pagina, con forti richiami alle tre vittorie di fila dei blancos, mentre AS scrive: "Musica di Champions". Sul fronte catalano Sport è deciso: "La coppa che Messi vuole", si legge in prima pagina. Mundo Deportivo invece titola: "Champions Chip", un gioco di parole sulla pronuncia inglese del termine. Nella competizione saranno poi impegnate anche Atletico Madrid e Valencia.

Aperture spagnole

Aperture spagnole

Aperture spagnole

Aperture spagnole
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie D

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

Stella Rossa, la corazzata della Super Liga. Solo vittorie e solo 3 gol subiti

Stella Rossa, la corazzata della Super Liga. Solo vittorie e solo 3 gol subiti Bisogna partire da un dato per capire il motivo per il quale tutti - giocatori della Stella Rossa, giornalisti ed ex calciatori della squadra di Belgrado - hanno fiducia pressoché illimitata Vladan Milojević, l'attuale allenatore. E' colui che ha riportato Nenad Krsticic e compagni...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy