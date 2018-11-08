  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Europa

Irlanda del Nord, i convocati. Lafferty in gruppo dopo aver chiesto scusa

08.11.2018 19:26 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 1027 volte
Irlanda del Nord, i convocati. Lafferty in gruppo dopo aver chiesto scusa

Kyle Lafferty presente nella lista dei convocati dell'Irlanda del Nord per le prossime due gare della sua nazionale. L'ex Palermo - che ha chiesto scusa dopo aver abbandonato il ritiro della nazionale nel precedente raduno per un infortunio che non s'è poi rivelato tale - è presente nella lista presentata dal ct Michael O'Neill per le sfide contro Irlanda (15 novembre) e Austria (18 novembre). Di seguito l'elenco completo.

Portieri - Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Difensori - Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (Glasgow Rangers), Jonathan Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City), Michael Smith (Hearts), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland).

Centrocampisti - Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Middlesbrough, loan), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United), Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).

Attaccanti - Kyle Lafferty (Glasgow Rangers), Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Jamie Ward (Charlton Athletic), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United).
EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

Sorprese (e certezze) in Champions: Juve, CR7 e Pellegrini. E una foto - da non conservare - della nostra Serie A

Sorprese (e certezze) in Champions: Juve, CR7 e Pellegrini. E una foto - da non conservare - della nostra Serie A

Primo piano

Lazio, missione compiuta. Il 2-1 al Marsiglia regala i 16esimi di E.L.

Lazio, missione compiuta. Il 2-1 al Marsiglia regala i 16esimi di E.L. Missione compiuta. La Lazio batte il Marsiglia all'Olimpico (2-1) e - complice il successo dell'Eintracht Francoforte sul campo dell'Apollon Limassol (2-3) - stacca il pass per i 16esimi di finale di Europa League con due turni di anticipo. Eliminato invece Garcia col suo Marsiglia....
