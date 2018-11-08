Irlanda del Nord, i convocati. Lafferty in gruppo dopo aver chiesto scusa

Kyle Lafferty presente nella lista dei convocati dell'Irlanda del Nord per le prossime due gare della sua nazionale. L'ex Palermo - che ha chiesto scusa dopo aver abbandonato il ritiro della nazionale nel precedente raduno per un infortunio che non s'è poi rivelato tale - è presente nella lista presentata dal ct Michael O'Neill per le sfide contro Irlanda (15 novembre) e Austria (18 novembre). Di seguito l'elenco completo.

Portieri - Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Difensori - Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (Glasgow Rangers), Jonathan Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City), Michael Smith (Hearts), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland).

Centrocampisti - Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Middlesbrough, loan), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United), Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).

Attaccanti - Kyle Lafferty (Glasgow Rangers), Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Jamie Ward (Charlton Athletic), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United).