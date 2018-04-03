VERSIONE MOBILE
Juventus, Allegri: "Real micidiale, non dovrà esserci contraccolpo"

03.04.2018 23:25 di Daniele Vitiello   articolo letto 5098 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Massimiliano Allegri ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in zona mista dopo Juventus-Real Madrid: "Rispetto a Cardiff la squadra ha giocato meglio - riporta Sky -, poi c'è Cristiano Ronaldo che è l'attaccante più forte del mondo. Quando rimani in dieci contro di loro diventa difficile, dispiacer aver preso il terzo gol perché fa male. Dybala? Ha giocato una partita pulita, ma quando giochi contro il Real Madrid sai che possono diventare micidiali palla al piede. Il contraccolpo non deve esserci, sabato dobbiamo andare a vincere a Benevento, c'è un campionato da vincere, altrimenti buttiamo via la stagione. Speranza per il ritorno? Magari buttano fuori uno loro dopo cinque minuti e noi facciamo subito gol, non si può mai sapere. Accettiamo a malincuore questa sconfitta, ma bisogna subito ripartire. Cristiano Ronaldo ha fatto un gol bellissimo, ma Carvajal gli ha messo una palla col contagiri".
EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

