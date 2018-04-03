Juventus, Allegri: "Real micidiale, non dovrà esserci contraccolpo"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Massimiliano Allegri ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in zona mista dopo Juventus-Real Madrid: "Rispetto a Cardiff la squadra ha giocato meglio - riporta Sky -, poi c'è Cristiano Ronaldo che è l'attaccante più forte del mondo. Quando rimani in dieci contro di loro diventa difficile, dispiacer aver preso il terzo gol perché fa male. Dybala? Ha giocato una partita pulita, ma quando giochi contro il Real Madrid sai che possono diventare micidiali palla al piede. Il contraccolpo non deve esserci, sabato dobbiamo andare a vincere a Benevento, c'è un campionato da vincere, altrimenti buttiamo via la stagione. Speranza per il ritorno? Magari buttano fuori uno loro dopo cinque minuti e noi facciamo subito gol, non si può mai sapere. Accettiamo a malincuore questa sconfitta, ma bisogna subito ripartire. Cristiano Ronaldo ha fatto un gol bellissimo, ma Carvajal gli ha messo una palla col contagiri".