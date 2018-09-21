La Corsica chiede aderire alla Fifa

Mozione assemblea regionale, ma serve avallo federazione Francia

(ANSA) - PARIGI, 21 SET - L'Assemblea di Corsica, organo rappresentativo regionale, ha adottato oggi una mozione che chiede l'adesione dell'isola alla Fifa, una domanda che deve ottenere l'avallo della Federcalcio francese per essere accettata. "Con l'autorizzazione della federazione del paese da cui dipende - si legge nella mozione depositata a nome del gruppo autonomista Femu a Corsica (Facciamo la Corsica) - un'associazione di una regione che non ha ancora ottenuto l'indipendenza può chiedere di essere ammessa nella Fifa". Nel testo si ricorda anche che "hanno una sede alla Fifa e partecipano agli incontri di qualificazione alla coppa del mondo" la Scozia, Gibilterra, la Nuova Caledonia e Tahiti. Domande analoghe da parte di altri territori francesi come Guadalupa, Guyana, Martinica o Saint-Martin sono state in passato respinte.