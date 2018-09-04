La Liga vola negli USA. Il derby Girona-Barcellona si giocherà a Miami

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Salvo clamorosi e per il momento inattesi colpi di scena, il derby catalano di Liga Girona-Barcellona si giocherà a Miami, negli Stati Uniti. A inizio anno la Liga aveva annunciato l'accordo commerciale che prevedeva l'organizzazione di una partita di campionato negli States e secondo L'Esportiu questa gara sarà proprio Girona-Barcellona del 26 o 27 gennaio (inizialmente sembrava dovesse essere Betis-Barça). A conferma di questa ipotesi ci sono le iniziative che il Girona sta preparando per permettere ai suoi tifosi di non perdersi la sfida. Le alternative sono 4:

- 1500 posti gratis per la partita (gli abbonati dovranno versare una caparra da 500€ chepoi gli sarà restituita)

- Pacchetto viaggio, biglietto e hotel a 600€

- 5000 ingressi gratuiti per Barcellona-Girona del prossimo 23 settembre

- Rimborso del 40% del costo dell'abbonamento.