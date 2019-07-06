Le aperture in Inghilterra - "It's Paul over", Pogba vuole andare via

"It's Paul over", titola in primo piano l'edizione sportiva del Sun, giocando con l'espressione "It'all over" tipicamente inglese, facendo riferimento all'annunciato addio di Paul Pogba. Ieri Mino Raiola ha detto a chiare lettere che andrà via, pertanto sì, "E' finita", come scrive anche Star Sport in prima pagina.

Anche il Daily Express apre con la partenza dell'ex Juventus (appetito proprio dai bianconeri): "Pogba vuole andare via". C'è spazio anche per la mano di Lampard sul Chelsea dopo l'ufficialità del suo approdo in panchina.