Le aperture in Spagna - Guerra per Griezmann tra Atletico e Barcellona

Sulle prime pagine dei quotidiani spagnoli si parla perlopiù di Antoine Griezmann e la bagarre tra Atletico Madrid e Barcellona. "Atleti-Barça, è guerra!", titola Marca a tutta pagina, riportando il comunicato ufficiale dei Colchoneros, molto duro con l'altro club e l'attaccante francese. Ora è un vero e proprio caso. Anche As utilizza la parola 'guerra' per parlare della vicenda, sottolineando come la società di Cerezo lo consideri ancora un suo giocatore.

Da Barcellona - Cosa dicono in Catalogna? Si parla, sì, di Griezmann, ma anche di altro. "Griezmann sì, Neymar no", si legge in primo piano su Mundo Deportivo, quotidiano che riporta le parole di Bartomeu. Sport, invece, dedica la parte principale della pagina dalla presentazione di Frenkie de Jong, che c'è stata nella giornata di ieri: "We love de Jong".