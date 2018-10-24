Le pagelle del Porto - Casillas e Brahimi svettano su tutti

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Casillas 7 - Spettacolare sulla respinta del rigore di Fernandes. Poi è sempre attento. Poco può sul gol.

Maxi Pereira 6 - Primo tempo con il freno a mano tirato, un po' meglio nella ripresa.

Felipe 6.5 - Qualche rischio, ma prova sostanzialmente positiva.

Eder Militao 5.5 - Ruvido in alcune circostanze, incerto in altre. Anello debole della difesa.

Alex Telles 6 - Vero è che causa il rigore, però si propone sempre sulla fascia ed è bravo in più di un'occasione in chiusura.

Danilo Pereira 7 - Prestazione a tutto campo. Lo trovi ovunque, abile sia in ripartenza che in fase di non possesso.

Oliver Torres 7 - Voto alto per il centrocampista, che si è integrato bene con il compagno. (Dal 82' Adrian s.v. - )

Corona 7 - Lotta su tutti i palloni, va anche a segno. Esce per rifiatare dopo aver dato tutto.

Herrera 7 - Si dà un gran da fare sulla fascia, in particolare nella ripresa, dove trova anche il gol.

Brahimi 7 - Si intende a meraviglia con i compagni. Sgasate, assist, lavoro concreto e per la squadra. Bel giocatore. (Dal 83' Bazoer s.v.)

Marega 6.5 - C'è la gioia del gol dal dischetto e tanto lavoro sporco per gli inserimenti dei compagni.