Le pagelle della Lokomotiv - Bene i gemelli Miranchuk. Male Kvirvelia

Risultato finale: Lokomotiv Mosca- Porto 1-3

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Guillherme 6 - Tre palloni da raccogliere in fondo al sacco. Fa quel che può per contenere il passivo.

Ignatiev 5 - In grave difficoltà, sbaglia tante letture di gioco. Sulla destra il Porto maramaldeggia

Kvirkvelia 4 - Non convince, rude in alcuni contrasti, incerto in altri. Follia nell'espulsione. Gara da dimenticare.

Krychowiak 6 - Meglio del suo compagno di reparto, commette pochi errori.

Howedes 6 - In un ruolo non congeniale, si limita a non commettere svarioni clamorosi. CI riesce.

Ale.Miranchuk 6.5- Discreto match per un'ora di gioco, ordinato, bravo anche in fase offensiva.

Barinov 5.5 - A centrocampo parte con ritmo compassato, ma esce alla distanza e tiene botta agli avversari

Denisov 5 - Lento, svogliato, poca grinta nei contrasti. Ha fatto meglio in altre circostanze.

Fernandes 5 - Spinta ad intermittenza. Poteva dar di più alla squadra. Grave l'errore dal dischetto. (Dal 67' Zhemaletdinov 5 - La musica non cambia.)

Ant. Miranchuk 6.5 - Bella prova per i gemelli. Anton va perfino a segno. Gli unici a salvarsi nel grigiore generale.

Eder 5 - In versione sciagurata: causa un rigore evitabile si vede poco in attacco. (Dal 78' Lysov s.v. - ).