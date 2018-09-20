Lille, c'è l'interesse del Barcellona per l'attaccante Pèpè

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

In Spagna nel fine settimana scorso si è parlato molto dell'interesse di vari club iberici per un attaccante di seconda divisione francese. Secondo quanto riportato da El Mundo Deportivo si tratta di Nicolas Pépé, ventitreenne che gioca nel Lille. Il suo brillante inizio di campionato ha destato l'interesse di molti club importanti e la stampa francese ha parlato del Barcellona. In effetti pare proprio che il Barça lo consideri molto molto interessante.