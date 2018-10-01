Man United, dopo 12 mesi Sanchez è già pronto a dire addio

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Alexis Sanchez potrebbe già essere vicino a concludere la propria carriera al Manchester United. José Mourinho non crede più in lui e lo dimostra l'assenza dal campo nel match contro il West Ham. Il cileno è finito in panchina e a gennaio potrebbe già essere inserito nella lista dei partenti dopo soli 12 mesi dall'addio all'Arsenal.