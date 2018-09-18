Man United, Herrera: "Juve miglior club italiano, hanno fatto grandi cose"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il Manchester United si prepara all'esordio stagionale in Champions League. Domani, la squadra di José Mourinho affronterà lo Young Boys nella prima giornata del Gruppo H, lo stesso di Juventus e Valencia. Il centrocampista Ander Herrera ha parlato dell'insidia più grande del raggruppamento ai microfoni del sito ufficiale del club: "Sarà una grande sfida per noi ma sono felice del gruppo perché ci permetterà di giocare al meglio contro squadre fortissime come la Juve, il miglior club d'Italia. Hanno fatto grandi cose negli ultimi anni, c'è grande affiatamento tra società, giocatori e tifosi. Sarà speciale soprattutto per Paul Pogba e Cristiano Ronaldo".