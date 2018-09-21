Man United, Valencia: "Occhio al Wolverhampton: giocano alla grande"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

"Ho visto le partite del Wolverhampton e giocano davvero bene". A dirlo, a MUTV, è Antonio Valencia, esterno destro del Manchester United in vista della gara di domani a Old Trafford. Eurorivale della Juventus, reduce dal successo rotondo contro lo Young Boys, l'ecuadoregno prosegue. "Giocano con tanti giocatori in attacco, sarà dura ma in casa e col nostro carattere, possiamo e dobbiamo vincere. Non credo faticheranno a salvarsi. Qui, in rosa, tutti vogliono giocare ed è importante: abbiamo una squadra dal grande valore e la competizione per mettere in difficoltà mister José Mourinho è un punto sempre a nostro favore".