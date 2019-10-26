Manchester City, Guardiola: "Aston Villa ha tanta qualità in attacco"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Josep Guardiola, allenatore del Manchester City, ha parlato a qualche minuto dal calcio d'inizio del match contro l'Aston Villa, valido per la decima giornata di Premier League (calcio d'inizio ore 13.30, LIVE su TUTTOmercatoWEB): "Aston Villa ha cominciato molto bene, nelle prime partite non è stata aiutata da alcune decisioni arbitrali e quindi potrebbe avere più punti. Sono tutti molto bravi, hanno tanta qualità soprattutto in attacco: penso in particolare a Grealish. Douglas Luiz è un giocatore giovane ed importante, ha potenziale per crescere e sono contento di ritrovarlo, anche se da avversario".