Manchester City, l'undici scelto da Guardiola: c'è Cancelo (e un difensore)

Il Manchester City tornerà in campo quest'oggi in una gara valida per la decima giornata di Premier League. Dopo il 9-0 del Leicester sul campo del Southampton, la squadra di Guardiola è attualmente al terzo posto in classifica e quest'oggi affronterà l'Aston Villa, che fin qui ha raccolto undici punti.

Senza Rodri e Zinchenko, qualche scelta obbligata per Pep Guardiola che torna a schierare difensori come Stones. Presente nell'undici titolare anche Joao Cancelo, ex Juventus. Questa la formazione per la sfida con fischio d'inizio alle 13.30 (clicca qui per la diretta testuale): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.

L'Aston Villa risponde con questo undici: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Nakamba; Trezeguet, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Grealish; Wesley.