Manchester City, si continua a lavorare in prospettiva: piace Ndombelé

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il Manchester City continua a lavorare in prospettiva futura. Come riporta il Manchester Evening News, i Citizens avrebbero infatti messo nel mirino Tanguy Ndombelé del Lione, ceduto in prestito all'Amiens nell'ultima stagione. Il promettente centrocampista classe '96 era stato accostato in passato a Fiorentina, Inter e Sampdoria.