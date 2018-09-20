Messi sarà presente al Fifa Best Player. Nonostante non sia tra i finalisti

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Secondo quanto riporta Marca Leo Messi conferma tutto il suo fair-play: lunedì infatti, in occasione del Fifa Best player a Londra, dove verrà premiato il miglior giocatore della stagione, ci sarà anche il calciatore del Barcellona. Nonostante Messi sappia già che non potrà fregiarsi di questo titolo perché il suo nome non è tra i finalisti, l'argentino sarà comunque presente. Messi è stato inserito nell'undici ideale dell'anno, motivo per cui sarà presente alla serata.