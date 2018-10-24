Monaco, Henry: "Tante cose buone. Stiamo cercando di ripartire"

Thierry Henry, allenatore del Monaco, ha parlato in conferenza stampa dopo il pareggio contro il Bruges: "Per come è andata la partita è un buon pareggio. Ci teniamo il gol di Sylla su bellissimo assist di Golovin. Avevamo preparato il match bene e conoscevamo la qualità dei nostri avversari. Abbiamo sofferto fimo a metà gara, poi mi sono piaciuti molto alcuni giocatori: Sylla, Chadli, Diop. Avremmo dovuto gestire meglio alcuni possessi, ma mi è piaciutà l'intensità e l'equilibrio. Ho visto aggressività e spirito combattivo, ho trovato molte cose positive. Stiamo cercando di ricostruire".