Monaco, piove sul bagnato: si ferma Falcao, salta la sfida di Champions

Piove sul bagnato a Montecarlo: Radamel Falcao si è infortunato alla coscia sinistra e non sarà disponibile per il prossimo incontro di Champions League contro il Brugge. Il Monaco, attualmente ultimo in classifica in Ligue 1, ha perso fin qui le prime due partite del massimo torneo continentale contro Atlético Madrid e Borussia Dortmund.