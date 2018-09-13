Moreirense, l'ex Bari e Cagliari Nenè pronto per giocare dal 1'

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Il ritorno in Portogallo dopo aver lasciato il Bari durante l'estate. Ora Anderson Miguel da Silva (35) gioca nella prima divisione lusitana, tra le file del Moreirense. Finora l'esperto attaccante brasiliano - più noto come Nenê - ha giocato appena 85' in quattro gare ma, nella prossima sfida, dovrebbe partire dall'inizio. A Bola scrive infatti che l'ex Cagliari e Verona scenderà in campo dal 1' contro il Tondela.