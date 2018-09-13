  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Europa

Moreirense, l'ex Bari e Cagliari Nenè pronto per giocare dal 1'

13.09.2018 23:55 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 808 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

Il ritorno in Portogallo dopo aver lasciato il Bari durante l'estate. Ora Anderson Miguel da Silva (35) gioca nella prima divisione lusitana, tra le file del Moreirense. Finora l'esperto attaccante brasiliano - più noto come Nenê - ha giocato appena 85' in quattro gare ma, nella prossima sfida, dovrebbe partire dall'inizio. A Bola scrive infatti che l'ex Cagliari e Verona scenderà in campo dal 1' contro il Tondela.

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Dybala al Real, Pogba alla Juve, Griezmann allo United: si prepara un grande giro forse già a gennaio. Molto dipende da Zidane. E l’Inter non molla Modric. Sta per finire lo strapotere dei procuratori. Stop ai prestiti selvaggi

