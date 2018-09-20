Nizza, Vieira: "Balotelli a disposizione. Si sta allenando benissimo"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il tecnico del Nizza Patrick Vieira ha parlato in conferenza stampa soffermandosi anche sulle condizioni di Mario Balotelli: "Mario è tornato a disposizione del gruppo e sta bene, non sono preoccupato. Ho sempre detto che gli sarebbe servito tempo, non è ancora al 100% ma si è allenato in gruppo tutta la settimana con un buon atteggiamento. Ogni giorno vedo sempre meglio Mario, è interessato a ciò che fa, vuol tornare al suo livello, segnare e giocare con i suoi compagni".