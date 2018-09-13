Oltre al danno, la beffa. Il Barça paga 6.6 mln per la cessione di Neymar

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Oltre il danno, la beffa. Come riporta SER Catalunya infatti, per la cessione di Neymar al PSG, il Barcellona ha dovuto pagare 6.6 milioni di euro (Il 3% del prezzo di vendita del calciatore) a un dipendente del club, André Cury. Quest'ultimo infatti è un nuovo di fiducia del padre di Neymar che, al momento dell'arrivo del figlio in blaugrana, inserì questa particolare clausola nel contratto. Il Barça fino ad oggi si era sempre rifiutato di pagare la clausola, ma adesso il club bluagrana ha dovuto cedere ed ha pagato la somma ad André Cury.