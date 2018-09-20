OM, Garcia: "Ci mancano due rigori, ma non dovevamo perdere"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Dopo la sconfitta interna contro l'Eintracht Francoforte, il tecnico dell'Olympique Marsiglia Rudi Garcia ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport: "Nel primo tempo abbiamo avuto le occasioni per chiudere le partita e quando non la chiude non siamo al riparo. Eravamo in superiorità numerica. Non dico che aspettiamo il VAR anche in Europa, e lo sapete voi che sarebbe una buona cosa. Ci mancano due rigori. Quando non si può vincere però non si deve perdere e questa è colpa nostra".

Quanto ha pesato l'assenza di pubblico?

"Non voglio trovare scuse. Sicuro che è un vantaggio per l'avversario ma dobbiamo vincere le partite qua con Limassol e Lazio e in trasferta. Non ci siamo messi bene".