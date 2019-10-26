Ozil fuori dai piani dell'Arsenal. Che vorrebbe piazzarlo in MLS

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

L'Arsenal sta provando in tutti i modi a liberarsi del trequartista tedesco Mesut Ozil e del suo alto ingaggio. Secondo la stampa inglese, anche Unai Emery in uno degli ultimi confronti con l'ex Real Madrid ha ribadito al ragazzo che non rientra nei piani dei gunners e che a gennaio farebbe bene a trovarsi una nuova sistemazione. Al momento, l'ipotesi più credibile è quella che porta alla Major League Soccer.