PAOK, Lucescu: "Il Vidi ha tante facce, non mi fido"

Inserito nel girone del Chelsea, leader del Gruppo L a 6 punti, il PAOK Salonicco è a 3 alla pari con il BATE Borisov e domani sfida il MOL Vidi, ancora fermo a zero punti. "Ogni partita ha le sue specificità e difficoltà -dice il tecnico Razvan Lucescu-, anche questa. Siamo in forma, fiduciosi, ma non vuol dire aver già vinto. Sono una squadra dalle tante facce, dovremo essere pronti a ogni evenienza. Col Chelsea hanno fatto una buona gara e sono certo che saranno pronti per la partita".