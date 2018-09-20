Papin sul PSG: "Mbappè e Neymar devono essere al servizio di Cavani"

In un'intervista a Le Parisien, Jean-Pierre Papin, Pallone d'Oro nel 1991, ha parlato tra le altre cose degli attaccanti del PSG. "Ci sono tre giocatori fortissimi in avanti. Chi deve servire chi? Chi fa gol, il numero nove, è Cavani. Mbappe' e anche Neymar devono giocare per lui. Per loro può esser difficile porsi al suo servizio. Però o siamo una squadra per cercare di vincere la Champions o siamo una squadra dove tutti fanno quello che vogliono, ognuno per conto suo".