Porto, Record intervista Casillas: "Il sogno di Mister Champions"

Iker Casillas è uno che ha fatto la storia del Real Madrid tra i pali, difendendo la porta di uno dei Real Madrid più forti di sempre, anche in Champions League. Normale che, nonostante sia ora al Porto, affronti la massima competizione europea con un certo carico di entusiasmo. A confermarlo è anche il quotidiano portoghese Record, che in prima pagina riporta proprio un'intervista al numero uno spagnolo, con tanto di titolo: "Il sogno di Mister Champions". E anche qualche dichiarazione di Casillas, che confessa: "Siamo nella competizione per vincere".