La Giovane Italia
Europa

Premier League, si ferma lo United: contro i Wolves finisce 1-1

19.08.2019 22:57 di Patrick Iannarelli  Twitter:    articolo letto 6361 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Si chiude il secondo turno di Premier League con il Monday Night tra Wolverhampton e Manchester United. I Red Devils non vanno oltre l'1-1 al Molineux Stadium: in gol Martial nel primo tempo, pareggia i conti Neves nella ripresa. Dopo pochi minuti Paul Pogba ha il pallone del possibile 2-1, ma il francese non è riuscito a trasformare il calcio di rigore. Finisce 1-1, la squadra di Solkjaer raggiunge il Manchester City in classifica.

PREMIER LEAGUE - 2° TURNO
Sabato 17 agosto
Arsenal-Burnley 2-1
Aston Villa-Bournemouth 1-2
Brighton-West Ham 1-1
Everton-Watford 1-0
Norwich-Newcastle 3-1
Southampton-Liverpool 1-2
Manchester City-Tottenham 2-2

Domenica 18 agosto
Sheffield Utd-Crystal Palace 1-0
Chelsea-Leicester 1-1

Lunedì 19 agosto
Wolves-Manchester United 1-1

LA CLASSIFICA

1.Liverpool 6, 2.Arsenal 6, 3.Manchester City 4, 4.Manchester United 4, 5.Brighton 4, 6.Tottenham 4, 7.Bournemouth 4, 8.Sheffield United 4, 9.Everton 4, 10.Burnley 3, 11.Norwich 3, 12.Leicester 2, 13.Wolverhampton 2, 14.Crystal Palace 1, 15.Chelsea 1, 16.West Ham 1, 17.Aston Villa 0, 18.Newcastle 0, 19.Southampton 0, 20.Watford 0.
