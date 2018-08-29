PSG, è ormai vicinissimo l'approdo di Bernat dal Bayern Monaco

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

L'emittente iberica Deportes Cope ne è certa: Juan Bernat rimarrà ancora per poco un calciatore del Bayern Monaco. Sul laterale mancino ex Valencia infatti, nonostante le voci di ieri parlassero di una predilezione del calciatore per la Spagna, c'è il fortissimo pressing del PSG che viene ormai segnalato come ad un passo dalla chiusura definitiva dell'affare.