PSG, controsorpasso sul Chelsea: offerta faraonica ad Alderweireld

© foto di Federico De Luca

Sorpresa sul futuro di Toby Alderweireld: nella giornata di ieri i rumors conducevano tutti al Chelsea ma il centrale belga, secondo il Mail, avrebbe ricevuto una nuova maxi offerta dal PSG: 10 milioni di sterline all'anno pronti per portarlo all'ombra della Tour Eiffel e per battere la concorrenza Blues per il centrale ventinovenne di casa Tottenham.