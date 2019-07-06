PSG, offerto Neymar al Real Madrid: no di Florentino

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Neymar vorrebbe tornare al Barcellona, ma il PSG l'avrebbe offerto fin qui per ben due volte al Real Madrid. La proposta, però, arriva tardi perché il club blanco non contempla più questa opzione, sebbene in passato ci abbia pensato. A Parigi non confidano nel fatto che l'operazione del ritorno del brasiliano al Camp Nou sia fattibile, anche perché la relazione tra i due club è tutt'altro che buona. Per questo un ritorno in Catalogna per l'ex blaugrana appare abbastanza complicato. A riportarlo è Marca.