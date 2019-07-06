  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
PSG, offerto Neymar al Real Madrid: no di Florentino

06.07.2019 11:19 di Pierpaolo Matrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 6255 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Neymar vorrebbe tornare al Barcellona, ma il PSG l'avrebbe offerto fin qui per ben due volte al Real Madrid. La proposta, però, arriva tardi perché il club blanco non contempla più questa opzione, sebbene in passato ci abbia pensato. A Parigi non confidano nel fatto che l'operazione del ritorno del brasiliano al Camp Nou sia fattibile, anche perché la relazione tra i due club è tutt'altro che buona. Per questo un ritorno in Catalogna per l'ex blaugrana appare abbastanza complicato. A riportarlo è Marca.
