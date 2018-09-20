Rangers, Gerrard: "Dimostrato coraggio, pari gran risultato"

Dopo il pareggio in casa del Villarreal, il tecnico dei Rangers Stevan Gerrard ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport: “Siamo molto contenti per questo punto, specialmente nelle circostanze in cui abbiamo giocato. Non siamo stati bravi nel secondo tempo, non abbiamo dimostrato di crederci abbastanza quando avevamo il pallone. Abbiamo dimostrato coraggio. Questo è un grande risultato, ho grande esperienza in Europa e volevo darla alla squadra. Ho visto che in campo i ragazzi hanno dato tutto”.