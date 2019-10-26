Real Madrid, a gennaio nuova offerta per Pogba: 100 mln più Gareth Bale

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

A gennaio il Real Madrid tornerà alla carica per Paul Pogba, centrocampista del Manchester United a lungo trattato già questa estate. Secondo El Desmarque, nella prossima finestra di calciomercato Florentino Perez metterà sul piatto circa 100 milioni di euro più il cartellino di Gareth Bale per convincere i red devils a cedere il centrocampista francese, che dal canto suo è chiamato a tornare sui suoi livelli top. Anche a causa di un problema alla caviglia, Pogba ha fin qui giocato solo sei gare e non ha ancora realizzato un gol.