La Giovane Italia
Europa

Real Madrid, Casemiro: "Pallone d'Oro a Modric? Lo darei a CR7"

20.09.2018 13:08 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 10531 volte
© foto di J.M.Colomo

Casemiro, centrocampista del Real Madrid, ha parlato ai microfoni di Movistar Plus dopo il successo con la Roma: "Modric Pallone d'Oro? Luka ha fatto un anno ottimo, ma io lo darei a Cristiano Ronaldo. Mariano Diaz? Sarà un giocatore molto importante per noi, ha fatto un golazo. Era ansioso di mostrare tutte le sue qualità, si vede che è un grande giocatore. La partita con la Roma? Abbiamo creato tante occasioni contro una squadra che difende molto bene. Abbiamo avuto il controllo totale contro una squadra che lo scorso anno ha raggiunto la semifinale di Champions League".

