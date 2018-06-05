  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Europa

Real Madrid, clamoroso dalla Spagna: Zidane via "per colpa" del figlio

05.06.2018 19:18 di Giacomo Iacobellis  Twitter:    articolo letto 28882 volte
Interessante retroscena raccontato dal programma spagnolo El Chiringuito de Jugones. Dietro all'addio improvviso di Zinedine Zidane al Real Madrid, ci sarebbe - si sussurra - una pesante lite col secondo portiere Kiko Casilla. Tutto perché nell'ultima partita di campionato contro il Villarreal il tecnico francese ha dato spazio a suo figlio Luca, all'esordio in prima squadra. L'ex Espanyol, oltre alla bocciatura tecnica, ha perso così ben 600.000 euro, avendo un bonus nel contratto legato alle presenze. Si spiega in questo modo il parapiglia generale scoppiato nello spogliatoio alla comunicazione delle formazioni ufficiali, con Casilla che avrebbe addirittura tentato di colpire Zizou. Da qui la decisione di cambiare aria da parte dell'allenatore dei blancos.
