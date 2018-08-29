Real Madrid, idea di lusso: Sterling dal City. Ma non per quest'anno

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Secondo quanto riferisce Sky Sports UK, il Real Madrid sta già programmando un grande colpo per il futuro. Si tratterebbe di Raheem Sterling, esterno d'attacco tra i protagonisti assoluti del Manchester City di Pep Guardiola. Anche se, fanno sapere da Oltremanica, non è un affare che si può sviluppare in questa sessione estiva, e probabilmente neppure in inverno. Sarà casomai un discorso da riaprire l'estate prossima.