  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi vincerà il Mondiale?
  Germania
  Brasile
  Spagna
  Argentina
  Portogallo
  Francia
  Belgio
  Inghilterra
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Europa

Real Madrid, l'ex presidente Calderon: "Annuncio Lopetegui inopportuno"

16.06.2018 13:21 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 4255 volte

Ramon Calderon, ex presidente del Real Madrid, parla del caso legato a Julen Lopetegui. Attraverso le colonne di Bernabeu Digital, l'ex numero uno dei blancos ha così parlato: "L'annuncio della firma di Lopetegui è stato inopportuno. Nessuno ha spiegato perché è stato fatto due giorni prima dell'inizio della Coppa del Mondo. Sarebbe stato molto facile firmare il contratto e, al termine del Mondiale, renderlo ufficiale. Era una situazione molto complicata per l'allenatore e il presidente della Federazione, in altre situazioni simili si parlava di un possibile accordo ma la questione fu negata o evitata, come accadde con Luis Aragonés quando andò in Turchia. Non disse nulla fino alla finale dell'Europeo del 2008. Con diversi giocatori è successa la stessa cosa, penso che in questo caso sarebbe stata la cosa più sensata e questo pasticcio non sarebbe stato evitato, per la gioia di tutti", ha detto Calderon che ha poi parlato del comportamento del Real: "Non sappiamo se qualcuno ha agito male, perché nessuno ha spiegato come è accaduta la vicenda. Hanno messo Lopetegui e la Nazionale in una situazione difficile, anche il Real s'è messo inutilmente nei guai. Giusto il licenziamento di Lopetegui? E' una decisione del presidente della Federazione. Per altri è giusto, per altri no".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Primo piano

Inter, c'è il sì di Aleix Vidal. Ma i nerazzurri chiedono ancora tempo

Inter, c'è il sì di Aleix Vidal. Ma i nerazzurri chiedono ancora tempo Sulla Gazzetta dello Sport vengono raccontati i dettagli della trattativa dell'Inter col Barcellona per Aleix Vidal. L'esterno ha già dato il proprio ok alla destinazione nerazzurra, mentre l'Inter ha chiesto tempo per sistemare le note vicende legate al bilancio e al rientro imposto...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy