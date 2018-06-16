Real Madrid, l'ex presidente Calderon: "Annuncio Lopetegui inopportuno"

Ramon Calderon, ex presidente del Real Madrid, parla del caso legato a Julen Lopetegui. Attraverso le colonne di Bernabeu Digital, l'ex numero uno dei blancos ha così parlato: "L'annuncio della firma di Lopetegui è stato inopportuno. Nessuno ha spiegato perché è stato fatto due giorni prima dell'inizio della Coppa del Mondo. Sarebbe stato molto facile firmare il contratto e, al termine del Mondiale, renderlo ufficiale. Era una situazione molto complicata per l'allenatore e il presidente della Federazione, in altre situazioni simili si parlava di un possibile accordo ma la questione fu negata o evitata, come accadde con Luis Aragonés quando andò in Turchia. Non disse nulla fino alla finale dell'Europeo del 2008. Con diversi giocatori è successa la stessa cosa, penso che in questo caso sarebbe stata la cosa più sensata e questo pasticcio non sarebbe stato evitato, per la gioia di tutti", ha detto Calderon che ha poi parlato del comportamento del Real: "Non sappiamo se qualcuno ha agito male, perché nessuno ha spiegato come è accaduta la vicenda. Hanno messo Lopetegui e la Nazionale in una situazione difficile, anche il Real s'è messo inutilmente nei guai. Giusto il licenziamento di Lopetegui? E' una decisione del presidente della Federazione. Per altri è giusto, per altri no".