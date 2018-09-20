Real, Mariano Diaz: "Felice per il gol e per l'accoglienza del Bernabeu"

Autore del terzo gol del Real Madrid nella vittoria sulla Roma di ieri, Mariano Diaz si è poi soffermato ai microfoni della stampa. Ecco quanto riportato da TodoMercadoWeb: "Sono entusiasta di come mi ha accolto il Bernabeu. Ogni partita cerco di dare il mio meglio per la squadra e voglio cercare di restituire ai tifosi la fiducia che hanno dimostrato in me. La 7? Sono molto felice di indossare la maglia di Ronaldo. Ho molto rispetto per quello che ha fatto qui a Madrid, ma alla fine è solo un numero anche se nella storia è stato indossato da molti grandi campioni".