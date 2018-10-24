Schalke, Tedesco: "Meritavamo la vittoria, ma tutto può succedere"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Domenico Tedesco, tecnico dello Schalke 04, ha analizzato il pareggio contro il Galatasaray. C'è un po' di rammarico per la mancata vittoria, ma il giudizio è comunque positivo. Ecco le sue parole in conferenza stampa e riportate dall'account Twitter del club tedesco: "Abbiamo avuto numerose occasioni, ma alla fine ci è mancato il colpo del ko. Ci prendiamo questo pareggio, ma secondo me meritavamo la vittoria. Il match di oggi ha evidenziato le nostre attitudini. Dobbiamo essere più efficaci per raccogliere l'intera posta in palio".

Tedesco ha parlato anche della situazione dei suoi nel raggruppamento: "È un gruppo equilibrato, dove tutti possono battere tutti. Dopo la terza giornata tutto è ancora aperto. Sono comunque positivo, abbiamo fatto una buona prestazione"