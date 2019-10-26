Scholes suggerisce: "Fossi nel Manchester United penserei a Ozil"

L'ex centrocampista inglese Paul Scholes, parlando del Manchester United, sua vecchia squadra, ha individuato in Mesut Ozil il profilo giusto per risolvere i guai offensivi dei Red Devils: "Non capisco i problemi che possa avere, lo reputo un giocatore unico nella capacità di collegare la squadra. Ha grandi qualità e nella sua carriera le ha dimostrate. Non credo che accadrà mai, ma fossi nel Manchester United ci penserei. Lo vedrei bene ad Old Trafford", le sue dichiarazioni ai microfoni di BT Sport.