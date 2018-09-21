Stella Rossa, dopo il Napoli c'è il Partizan. Causic: "Dura ma vinceremo"

Goran Causic, centrocampista della Stella Rossa, ha davanti un'altra grande sfida dopo lo 0-0 in Europa contro il Napoli. Domenica è tempo di scontro diretto col Partizan Belgrado. "Dopo l'Europa c'è un'altra gara durissima e il nostro desiderio è solo quello di vincere. Abbiamo una squadra migliore e tutti si aspettano in una nostra vittoria ma il derby è una gara sempre speciale e durissima, prevedere come finirà è impossibile. Giocheremo cinque giorni dopo la sfida col Napoli, abbiamo avuto modo di riposarci. Poi in rosa abbiamo giocatori di grande qualità e i sostituti sono sempre pronti e validi per non far rimpiangere gli altri. Io sono emozionato, sarà il mio primo derby tra i grandi. C'è tanto da giocare, è vero, ma una vittoria contro il Partizan, in casa loro, ci porterebbe più vicini alla vittoria del titolo".