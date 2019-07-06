Tottenham, Pochettino scende in campo per Ceballos: Milan defilato

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il Milan è interessato a Dani Ceballos, uno dei migliori calciatori dell'ultimo Europeo Under 21 italiano, ma probabilmente dovrà rassegnarsi alla forza economica della concorrenza. Stando a quanto riportato da As, infatti, il Tottenham è in pole position, grazie alla discesa in campo di Mauricio Pochettino, che in prima persona avrebbe parlato con l'ex Betis per convincerlo ad accettare la destinazione londinese.