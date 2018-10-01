Tutti pazzi per Pepé, ma a gennaio non parte: "Ho una missione col Lille"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Tutti pazzi per Nicolas Pepé. Ma l'esterno d'attacco del Lille, obiettivo di Barcellona, Siviglia, Bayern Monaco, Arsenal e Manchester United, non ha alcuna intenzione di muoversi nella prossima finestra di mercato. "Ne ho parlato coi miei agenti e con Luis Campos, colui che mi ha fatto arrivare al Lille - ha dichiarato l'ivoriano classe '95 a TF1 -, e ho deciso di restare qui per tutta la stagione. Sento la fiducia dell'allenatore e voglio aiutare la mia squadra a portare a termine una grande missione".