UFFICIALE: Aston Villa, Andre Green va al Preston in prestito

© foto di Gaetano Mocciaro

Andre Green lascia l'Aston Villa, club appena tornato in Premier League. Lo fa soltanto a titolo temporaneo, con l'obiettivo dichiarato di acquisire maggiore esperienza: la prossima stagione infatti l'esterno giocherà in prestito al Preston North End, squadra che milita in Championship, secondo livello del calcio inglese.