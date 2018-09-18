UFFICIALE: Bolton, Darby si ritira a 29 anni per grave malattia

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Una terribile notizia scuote il calcio internazionale. Stephen Darby, difensore 29enne del Bolton, formazione della Championship inglese, è costretto al ritiro immediato dall'attività agonistica. Il calciatore inglese, con un passato nel settore giovanile del Liverpool, è stata diagnosticata una malattia al motoneurone. "E' con grande tristezza che annuncio il mio ritiro - ha scritto lo stesso Darby in una lettera aperta pubblicata sul sito del Bolton - a causa di una recente diagnosi di una malattia l motoneurone. Vorrei cogliere l'occasione per ringraziare i miei compagni di squadra, Phil Parkinson e tutto lo staff del Bolton Wanderers Football Club per il loro straordinario supporto a quello che è stato un periodo estremamente difficile per me e la mia famiglia".

Darby lega anche una delle pagine più belle della sua, purtroppo, breve carriera. Il 9 dicembre 2009, infatti, Darby fece il suo esordio in Champions League ad Anfield con la maglia del Liverpool contro la Fiorentina allora allenata da Cesare Pradelli.