UFFICIALE: Newcastle, Woodman ceduto in prestito allo Swansea

© foto di Federico De Luca

Freddie Woodman ha cambiato casacca, anche se solamente per un periodo temporaneo. Da qualche ora infatti il portiere classe '97, il cui cartellino è di proprietà del Newcastle, è stato girato in prestito ai gallesi dello Swansea City, compagine che milita in Championship, seconda serie del calcio d'Oltremanica. Ecco il tweet che conferma la buona riuscita dell'affare.