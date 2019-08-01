UFFICIALE: Saint-Etienne, preso Aholou. Arriva in prestito dal Monaco

© foto di Dimitri Conti

Il muscolare centrocampista, e nazionale ivoriano, Jean-Eudes Aholou ('94) lascia il Monaco ad un anno di distanza dal suo arrivo (per la cifra piuttosto importante di quasi 15 milioni di euro, ndr) nel Principato. Lo fa solamente a titolo temporaneo: è stato infatti annunciato il suo acquisto in prestito, per la prossima stagione, da parte del Saint-Etienne. Ecco il tweet pubblicato dall'account ufficiale dei Verts, che lo introduce.