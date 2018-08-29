UFFICIALE: Troyes, l'ex clivense Tavares torna in patria dieci anni dopo

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Torna in Francia dopo dieci anni il difensore Yohan Tavares. Il terzino classe '88, dotato di doppio passaporto franco-portoghese, aveva lasciato nel 2008 le giovanili del Le Mans per iniziare l'avventura in terra lusitana, nel Beira-Mar. Dopo un girovagare che l'ha visto transitare anche in Italia, nel Chievo, torna nel suo paese natale: il Troyes ne ha infatti annunciato l'ingaggio dall'APOEL Nicosia, club di Cipro che l'aveva peraltro appena rilevato dal Vitoria Guimaraes. Tavares ha firmato un contratto biennale con il club di Ligue 1.