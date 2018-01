UFFICIALE: Watford, Ben Watson ha rescisso il contratto

Il Watford ha comunicato ufficiale che Ben Watson ha rescisso il contratto con il club in maniera consensuale.

🐝 | #watfordfc can confirm that Ben Watson has left the club having been released from his contract by mutual consent.

The Hornets would like to thank Ben for his service to the club and wish him all the best for the future 👏

➡️ https://t.co/73jyHtYj9Z pic.twitter.com/sPoLiBvX7i

— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) 31 gennaio 2018