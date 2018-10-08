Valdano sui problemi del Real: "CR7, bomber migliore della sua storia"

Fonte: tuttojuve.com

© foto di TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

L'ex dirigente del Real Madrid, Jorge Valdano ai microfoni di Onda Cero ha parlato dei problemi della squadra spagnola, che non segna da quattro gare consecutive dopo l'addio di Cristiano Ronaldo: "Il problema più serio in questo momento al Real Madrid è la mancanza di fiducia, alcuni giocatori non osano. Manca Cristiano? A Madrid c'era un fanatico del gol che ora non c'è più: il Real Madrid ha perso il più grande goleador della sua storia. Il talento del goleador è particolare come quello del portiere; e ora nessun giocatore del Real Madrid ce l'ha".